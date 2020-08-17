Defence to issue RFP for recruiting services

(ADF)

Defence has issued a pre-release notice advising it will release a request for proposals (RFP) to market for the provision of recruiting services under the ADF’s Recruiting Services Contract (RSC).

The notice advises that Defence is seeking a prime contractor to deliver marketing services, recruiting operations, medical and psychology testing and assessment, ICT services, facilities management, and administration services.

All information will be released with the RFP on AusTender on 28 August. The RFP will be the first of a two-stage tendering process, the second of which will be the issuing of a request for tender (RFT) in July 2021.

The department proposes to conduct a virtual industry briefing on 9 September 2020, and two rounds of one-on-one briefings from 21 September to 9 October and from 9 to 23 November 2020.

The RFP will close on 18 December 2020, and respondents will be advised on the RFP outcome in July 2021.