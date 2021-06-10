Home ADF news Downer Group launches Downer Defence
Downer Group launches Downer Defence

by ADBR
written by ADBR

Downer Group has announced the launch of Downer Defence, a consolidation of several of the company’s business units under a single leadership structure.

The new entity includes the Downer Professional Services (formerly Downer Defence Systems), Base and Estate Management (formerly part of Spotless), and Estate Development and Base Upgrade. It is led by Executive General Manager Jacob Bonisch, who reports directly to Downer Group CEO, Grant Fenn.

“We have built long term partnerships with Defence as a sovereign industry provider with interests aligned to the Australian Government,” Fenn said in a release. “Recent challenges to Australia’s resilience, including COVID-19, bushfires and floods, have further reinforced the need for strong onshore capabilities.

“Downer Defence offers the skills and focus required to assist the Australian Government and Defence to achieve its Sovereign Industry Capability Priorities,” he added. “The establishment of Downer Defence reflects our strong support for a more self-reliant and resilient Australia. We look forward to building on our proud 80 year history supporting Defence.”

