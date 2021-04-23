Downer joins Defence Teaming Centre

(DOWNER)

Downer Group has been announced as the latest member of the Defence Teaming Centre (DTC), joining as a Prime Supporter.

The DTC is a national member-based organisation that supports the Australian defence industry to develop sovereign capability and increase its overall competitiveness among international defence markets.

Member organisations range from prime defence contractors, small-to-medium enterprises, academic institutions, and professional service providers that are involved in supplying and supporting Defence capability. The DTC engages in advocacy, training, marketing, communication, and teaming.

“Downer is pleased to join the ranks of the DTC’s Prime Supporters,” Downer’s COO Australian Operations, Sergio Cinerari said in a release. “This is an exciting time for the defence industry. Australia has a very capable small-to-medium enterprise (SME) base that is keen to contribute their expertise to support the ADF, and Downer is determined to play our part to assist them.

“Downer has been supporting Defence for the past 80 years and has worked with many SMEs during this time,” Cinerari added. “We do this in a number of ways: we partner with them directly, as we are currently doing on the Muskito project; we directly place them into Defence projects, as we do through our Downer Defence Systems business and the Team Downer Major Service Provider consortium; and we support defence industry bodies such as the DTC and the Australian Industry Defence Network (AIDN).”