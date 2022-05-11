ECA Group shortlisted for SEA 1905

French defence and technology company ECA Group say their proven robotic autonomous systems can give the Royal Australian Navy immediate access to world leading capability in maritime Mine Counter Measures (MCM) and Military Survey.

The company is shortlisted for Project SEA 1905, pitching their advanced mine warfare systems which are in operational service with 30 navies. ECA’s catalogue includes advanced autonomous surface and subsea robotic systems designed and sea proven in the most demanding military situations.

“We are here to introduce to Australia’s decision-makers how ECA Group and its local partners, industry and academia, will offer a world class solution for mine warfare and military survey to the Royal Australian Navy,” ECA’s SEA 1905 Capture Leader Romain Dumont said in a company release. “Our sea proven solution replaces the need to send manned vessels into a minefield.”

Dumont said ECA Group’s stand-off systems had been specifically designed and optimised to be deployed from motherships or craft of opportunity outside the minefield or directly from the shore. That keeps operators well clear of the minefields.

“We are proud to be introducing this capability to Australia and excited at the opportunity to build our presence in Australia for the long term,” he said. “Partnering with local companies is a key success factor in this kind of program, noting we will work closely with them to provide an evergreened solution in collaboration with the Navy and local research institutions for the whole duration of the program.”