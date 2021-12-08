EOS Defence Systems appoints new CEO

Matthew Jones. (EOS)

Electro Optic Systems has announced that is has reorganised and expanded its EOS Defence Systems subsidiary, and has appointed Matthew Jones the reorganised entity’s CEO.

The company says the reorganisation will consolidate its management structure and business, and better position the company for new global growth. Jones joined the company in May 2020 as General Manager Land C4I. The company says he has 30 years experience in military, defence and defence industry, in senior leadership roles in senior capability analysis, technical and program management, national security; systems integration; strategy; human resource management; training, and policy development.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Matthew Jones as the inaugural CEO of EOS Defence Systems Australia,” EOS Defence Systems (Global) CEO, Grant Sanderson said in a December 6 release. “Matthew will oversee the expansion of the company as EOS grows to establish itself as a true Australian Defence Prime Contractor.”

Jones said, “We are delivering a number of projects in Australia at present, and there are many exciting opportunities we are preparing for in this reorganisation. We are keenly awaiting the decision on LAND 400 Phase 3, where we are partnered with Hanwha Defense Australia to provide the T2000 turret.

“We are positioning for the next phase in EOS’ growth strategy which includes continued development of the Titanis C-UAS system incorporating directed energy, the C4 EDGE program, and the continued delivery of RWS to the ADF,” he added.