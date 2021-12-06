Eylex expands Sydney manufacturing capability

Eylex and Kongsberg Defence Australia personnel at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Sydney’s Castle Hill. (KONGSBERG)

Sydney-based communications cable manufacturer Eylex has opened its new manufacturing facility in Castle Hill.

With additional space in their existing industrial estate becoming available, Eylex was able to expand its capabilities in response to increasing demand for its products, particularly in the defence sector.

Part of that demand includes the 2020 selection of Eylex by Kongsberg Defence Australia as cable system provider for key subsystems of the Enhanced NASAMS capability being delivered for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 19 Phase 7B short-range ground-based air-defence (SRGBAD) requirement.

“Over the past eight months we have improved several business areas relating to production, Eylex General Manager Ross Stevens said in a November 30 release. “We’ve completely redesigned our office space to provide an open plan environment with additional capacity for our engineers and supply chain team, as well as focusing on our production and stores areas to increase capacity and improve efficiency.

“We were fortunate that a unit in the same industrial complex became available which allowed us to move our service and maintenance business activities to create more space for cable production,” he added. “It has been a pleasure working with Kongsberg Defence Australia. I know that they care about growing the Australian Defence Industry, especially assisting the small to medium businesses like Eylex to succeed both in Australia and in the global supply chain.”

John Fry, General Manager of Kongsberg Defence Australia added, “As a key supplier for quality cable systems to both international and Australian Defence programs, it’s wonderful to see our successful partnership has enabled Eylex to invest in a range of initiatives geared towards realising efficiencies and increasing production capability.”