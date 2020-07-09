Finland & Baltic states contract EMSA Schiebel Camcopter S-100 services

An EMSA S-100 Camcopter. (SCHIEBEL)

The Finnish Border Guards has contracted the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to operate Schiebel S-100 Camcopters in support Finland’s Coast Guard operations, and those of Sweden and Estonia.

In a July 6 release, Schiebel says the system will be used to conduct search and rescue, monitoring and surveillance, ship and port security, environmental protection and response, ship casualty assistance, and accident and disaster response.

The system will be equipped with an L3 Wescam Electro-Optical / Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera gimbal, an Overwatch Imaging PT-8 Oceanwatch, a Becker Avionics BD406 Emergency Beacon Locator and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver.

EMSA awarded a multi-year maritime surveillance contract for to Schiebel in November 2018 to provide simultaneous maritime surveillance services to several EU member states and EU bodies.

“The S-100 has extensive experience in the maritime domain,” Hans Georg Schiebel, Chairman of the Schiebel Group, said. “It is the UAS of choice when it comes to sophisticated maritime surveillance. We’re proud to be EMSA’s chosen RPAS providing vital surveillance services to its member states.”

Offered by Raytheon Australia, the S-100 is a contender for the Australian Army’s LAND 129 Phase 3 tactical UAS requirement, and has been operated by the Royal Australian Navy under Navy Minor Program (NMP)1942 to develop requirements for its SEA 129 Phase 5 Stage 1 program.