First AMRAAM-ER live-fire test for NASAMS

An AMRAAM-ER test round streaks away from a NASAMS Mk2 cannister at Andoya. (RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES)

Raytheon Technologies and KONGSBERG have announced they have successfully conducted the first live-firing of an Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) missile from a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) short-range ground-based air defence (SRGBAD) system.

Conducted at the Andoya Space Defense Center in Norway, the test saw the AMRAAM-ER – a hybrid missile comprising an AIM-120C7 seeker and warhead with the rocket motor, rear airframe, and control section of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) – fired from a Raytheon Mk2 cannister launcher.

“When fielded, AMRAAM-ER will deliver a new land-based missile defence capability to warfighters through its enhanced speed, range, altitude, and manoeuvrability,” vice president of Air Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Paul Ferraro said in a release. “We are now one step closer to certification, production, and final integration of the weapon into NASAMS.”

At least two nations – Qatar and Hungary – have already ordered the AMRAAM-ER for their NASAMS systems, while the new missile is also believed to be of interest for future phases of the Australian Army’s Project LAND 19 Phase 7B enhanced eNASAMS capability currently in development by Raytheon Australia, KONGSBERG, CEA Technologies, and their suppliers.