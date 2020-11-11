Home ADF news First Lynx KF41 IFV arrives for LAND 400 Ph 3 tests
First Lynx KF41 IFV arrives for LAND 400 Ph 3 tests

by Andrew McLaughlin
(RHEINMETALL)

The first of three Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA) has been unveiled by Rheinmetall.

The first vehicle – which will eventually be subject to blast testing – features a partially operational Lance turret, but will be followed by two fully-operationally representative vehicle in the coming few weeks.

“Rheinmetall looks forward to demonstrating the capability of this next generation infantry fighting vehicle,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement. “We believe Lynx is the best vehicle in its class and sets a new standard in protection and the lethality needed to survive and defeat any adversary.

“Lynx has been developed so it is positioned at an ideal level of maturity when Australia needs it to enter service,” he added, “And it will have a growth path to extend these capabilities through its 40-year life.”

If selected for LAND 400 Phase 3, Rheinmetall will manufacture the Lynx at its new military vehicle centre of excellence (MILVEHCOE) which was opened in October near Ipswich in Queensland, alongside the Boxer CRV which was selected for Phase 2.

Pitched against the Lynx is Hanwha’s AS21 Redback IFV , the first of which arrived in Australia in October.

