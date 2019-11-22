Home AIR First NATO AGS RQ-4D Global Hawk delivered
AIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject news

First NATO AGS RQ-4D Global Hawk delivered

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
A NATO AGS RQ-4D with the MP-RTIP sensor on the underside. (NATO)

The first of five Northrop Grumman RQ-4D Global Hawk NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) unmanned aircraft has been delivered to its main operating base at Sigonella in Italy.

The aircraft ferried from Palmdale in California to Sigonella in a non-stop 22 hour flight, landing on the afternoon of November 21.

“I welcome the arrival of the first Alliance Ground Surveillance aircraft in Sigonella,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. “This demonstrates that NATO Allies are committed to modernising the Alliance and investing to deliver key cutting-edge capabilities to the benefit of our shared security.”

The RQ-4D is based on the USAF’s RQ-4B Block 40 and is fitted with the same multi-platform radar technology insertion program (MP-RTIP) ground surveillance radar, but differs in that other sensors, communications and the ground control segment are primarily of European origin. The project is being managed by NATO on behalf of 15 contributing nations – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the US.

Initial operational capability (IOC) of the RQ-4D at Sigonella is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

First operational Dutch F-35A rolled out

January 31, 2019

Tiger ARH replacement RFI released

July 10, 2019

Boeing Defence Australia names Ken Shaw as new...

September 4, 2015

Northrop Grumman opens LAIRCM support facility at Edinburgh

May 19, 2017

6 Squadron completes final Super Hornet flight

November 24, 2016

Pyne tours Spanish frigate, praises Navantia for role...

March 18, 2017

BAE Systems begins SATCOM terminals upgrade for RAN

May 26, 2017

Second AWD begins sea trials

November 21, 2017

Penguin Composites secures contract to produce Hawkei bonnets

October 17, 2017

US approves sale of anti-radiation missiles for RAAF...

April 30, 2017