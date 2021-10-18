Home ADF news First new Evolved Cape class patrol boat for the RAN launched
by Andrew McLaughlin
(AUSTAL/ADF)

The first of six new Evolved Cape class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy was launched on September 22.

Built by Austal at Henderson in WA, the Evolved Cape class boats are similar to those vessels operated by Border Force – two of which have also been chartered by the RAN. The Cape class design is descended from the RAN’s Armidale class vessels, the first of which was decommissioned in March 2021.

The new vessels were ordered in May 2020, and will bolster the RAN’s ranks following the commencement of the withdrawal of the Armidale class vessels, and the arrival of the first of 10 Arafura class offshore patrol vessels later this decade. The names and commissioning dates of the new vessels are yet to be announced.

(AUSTAL/ADF)
