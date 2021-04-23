First RAF Wedgetail enters mod process

The BBJ arrives at Birmingham in February prior to being inducted into the STS Aviation Services modification facility. (UK MoD)

The first of three Boeing E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft for the Royal Air Force has been inducted into the modification facility at Birmingham Airport in the UK.

The aircraft is being converted from a commercial 737 Boeing Business Jet to the Wedgetail by STS Aviation Services at Birmingham on contract to Boeing. The RAF announced its intention to acquire five E-7As in March 2019 to replace its Boeing 707-based E-3D Sentry from 2023, but recently reduced this number to just three as part of its Defence Command Paper review.

The review states, “We will retire the E 3D Sentry in 2021, as part of the transition to the more modern and more capable fleet of three E 7A Wedgetail in 2023. The E 7A will transform our UK Airborne Early Warning and Control capability and the UK’s contribution to NATO.”