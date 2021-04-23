Home AIR First RAF Wedgetail enters mod process
AIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject news

First RAF Wedgetail enters mod process

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The BBJ arrives at Birmingham in February prior to being inducted into the STS Aviation Services modification facility. (UK MoD)

The first of three Boeing E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft for the Royal Air Force has been inducted into the modification facility at Birmingham Airport in the UK.

The aircraft is being converted from a commercial 737 Boeing Business Jet to the Wedgetail by STS Aviation Services at Birmingham on contract to Boeing. The RAF announced its intention to acquire five E-7As in March 2019 to replace its Boeing 707-based E-3D Sentry from 2023, but recently reduced this number to just three as part of its Defence Command Paper review.

The review states, “We will retire the E 3D Sentry in 2021, as part of the transition to the more modern and more capable fleet of three E 7A Wedgetail in 2023. The E 7A will transform our UK Airborne Early Warning and Control capability and the UK’s contribution to NATO.”

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

First RAF P-8A Poseidon flies

July 18, 2019

UAE to order three more A330 MRTTs

December 4, 2019

Feature – NEXT GEN FIC

September 16, 2020

Leidos joins GSC program

November 18, 2018

First Lynx KF41 IFV arrives for LAND 400...

November 11, 2020

Australian fatigue testing technology to be tested on...

May 2, 2018

BAE Systems foreshadows end of shipbuilding at Williamstown

May 12, 2015

BAE Systems submits SEA 5000 bid with Type...

August 10, 2017

Airbus RAAF C-130J TLS agreement extended

December 21, 2018

UMS SKELDAR displays V-200 UAS with Wescam MX-8

March 4, 2019