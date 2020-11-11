Home ADF news First RAN ship fitted with MASTIS SATCOM sails
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional NewsSEASustainment News

First RAN ship fitted with MASTIS SATCOM sails

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

The first of 14 Royal Australian Navy major surface assets to be equipped with BAE Systems Australia’s Advanced SATCOM Terrestrial Infrastructure System, Maritime Communications Element (MASTIS) terminal upgrade is scheduled to sail from Garden Island in Sydney in mid-November.

ANZAC class frigate HMAS Parramatta has had the upgrade installed during a scheduled maintenance period, and will soon be followed by the amphibious support ship, HMAS Choules. The RAN’s remaining seven ANZAC frigates, three Hobart class destroyers, and two Canberra class LHDs will also receive the upgrade.

BAE Systems says the upgraded terminals will provide increased bandwidth, greater efficiency of Defence satellite capacity, and enhanced network interoperability between ships, aircraft, and land-based platforms. The project also includes an upgraded MASTIS training facility in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde.

“The company is a world leader in the development and delivery of bespoke communications technologies including the long-standing support to the MASTIS terminals,” BAE Systems Australia Defence Delivery Director Andrew Gresham said in a statement. “The sailing of the first ships to receive their MASTIS upgrade is a really important milestone in this program, and demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with the Commonwealth to bring timely capability to the end users.”

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Pentagon calls for tenders for JEDI ‘War Cloud’

August 11, 2018

Israel to buy more F-15s – report

June 1, 2018

NZ reportedly close to ordering P-8A Poseidon

June 25, 2018

Boeing ATS Loyal Wingman engine powers up

September 15, 2020

Feature – INDO-PACIFIC UAS

November 3, 2020

Civmec expands Henderson facility as it targets naval...

December 13, 2016

Contract signed for LAND 121 Phase 5B

September 13, 2018

France orders PC-21 training aircraft

January 10, 2017

Boeing Defence Australia names Ken Shaw as new...

September 4, 2015

Turnbull opens Future Submarine project office

July 10, 2017