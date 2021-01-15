Home ADF news Former RAAF military aircraft to be auctioned
by ADBR
A number of former RAAF aircraft will be offered for sale in a virtual online auction on Friday March 12.

Offered by Australian Frontline Machinery, up to grabs are eight former RAAF Pilatus PC-9 advanced trainers, four Schleicher ASK 21 Mi gliders, and a single Aermacchi MB-326 jet trainer.

The PC-9s have been in storage at Avalon Airport since being retired from service in 2019, and a large cache of spare parts and CAMM2 Data is also available with these aircraft.

“Having the auction entirely online means that the auction can proceed and investors locally and globally are able to secure these historic aircraft,” AFM General Manager, Colin Werner said in a release. “All bidding starts at just A$1 with no reserve; this is an unmissable auction for aviation enthusiasts.”

For more information got to https://www.australianfrontlinemachinery.com.au/march-2021-aviation-auction, and to register for the auction, go to https://aircraft.uat.pickles.com.au/.

