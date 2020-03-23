Former-RAAF PC-9s sold at Avalon surplus auction

(AUSTRALIAN FRONTLINE MACHINERY)

Australia’s largest ex-military aircraft auction was conducted at Avalon Airport south of Melbourne in March, and saw a large number of former-ADF aircraft sold.

In total, 18 Pilatus PC-9/A training aircraft were up for sale by Australian Frontline Machinery. The PC-9s were built between 1988 and 1991, with the lowest total flight hours of 4,861 being on an ex-ARDU example, and the highest hours of 9,843 on a 2FTS airframe. Despite most airframes having logged about 9,500 and all being listed as ‘unserviceable’, all 18 listed were sold.

“We made available an unmissable opportunity to own rare ex-Military aircraft and spare parts, our bidders clearly understood the value of owning such sort-after aircraft not just for their historical value,” Australian Frontline Machinery General Manager Colin Werner said in a statement.

Also for sale were four Schleicherian ASK 21 Mi Gliders and a Sikorsky Black Hawk Fuselage, all of which were sold, while the auction for numerous PC-9 and other aircraft of spare parts and equipment was postponed.