GaardTech secures target order from UK MoD

by Andrew McLaughlin
A GaardTech 3D T-80 target. (GAARDTECH)

Queensland start-up land target manufacturer GaardTech has secured its first overseas export order, with a live-fire trial with the UK MoD.

The trail will see GaardTech’s entire range of 2D and 3D, fixed and mobile targets put to the test against the UK’s surface and air-launched weapons systems in day and night, and in fixed and mobile scenarios.

Founded by former Australian Army tanker Steen Bisgaard, GaardTech manufactures high-fidelity steel targets that can be shipped as flat packs. When assembled, they resemble full-scale adversary armoured vehicles, surface to air missile systems, or other land-based high value targets, and can be driven across open ground using a long-range remote controlled robotic system.

These target can be fitted with thermal or electromagnetic signature enhancers which further improves their fidelity to EO-IR sensors at night or through smoke.

The thermal signatures are produced by the company’s patented active thermal cells, while the electronic warfare elements can emulate 4G, 3G, GSM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VHF, UHF, and passive radar signatures.

And because of their simple and near-hollow construction, they can withstand multiple high calibre hits and are able to be patched and repairable.

From this trial, the UK Army will be introduced to multiple new training methods which all translate directly into an increase in system lethality and combat readiness.

