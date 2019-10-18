German-based multinational HENSOLDT takes over Canberra radar support firm

Radar and sensor firm HENSOLDT is continuing its expansion in the Asia-Pacific, acquiring Australian firm, Canberra-based IE Asia-Pacific.

The company is now called HENSOLDT Australia Pty Ltd and Hensoldt says they are the leading radar solutions and services provider in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

“The local support of our customers in Australia and in the Asia Pacific markets is extremely important to HENSOLDT,” said company chief executive officer Thomas Müller.

“HENSOLDT Australia is a part of our global customer support and services business and provides our customers with unparalleled radar solutions and systems support.”

HENSOLDT Australia offers radar support, testing, training and installation services to the Australian Defense Force and other agencies. It currently employs more than 20 highly trained staff and generates annual revenues exceeding €4m.

IE Asia-Pacific was founded in 2009, providing performance evaluation products and services for civil and military radar surveillance systems.

“We are excited to join HENSOLDT, to contribute to the company’s global growth and to further expand the support of our customers,, said Darren Gillam, GM Operations HENSOLDT Australia.

HENSOLDT is a multinational with headquarters near Munich, Germany. It’s main product areas are radar, opto-electronics and avionics for the civil and military markets.

The current company was formed in 2017 from the defence electronics unit of Airbus’ defence division. However, the name has existed much longer and came from German optical pioneer Moritz Hensoldt (1821-1903) who built telescopes and microscopes.

The company says it maintains longstanding business relations, delivering radars, electronic warfare systems, electro-optronic devices and air traffic control equipment to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

HENSOLDT Australia will provide support for this wide range of products, in turn will providing enhanced services and support for all our valued regional customers, HENSOLDT said.