Home AIR Germany approves Eurofighter Tranche 4 buy
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject news

Germany approves Eurofighter Tranche 4 buy

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(WIKICOMMONS)

Germany has announced it has approved a €5.5bn (A$8.9bn) acquisition of 38 new-build Eurofighter EF-2000 Tranche 4 combat aircraft.

The new jets will replace the Luftwaffe’s early-build Tranche 1 EF-2000s which, despite entering service between 2003 and 2008, are only suitable for air-to-air combat and have been deemed as unsuitable to be upgraded. The Tranche 4 aircraft will feature Phase 3 Enhancement (P3E) integrated avionics, and a new E-Scan active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar which will also be integrated with 110 in-service Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 jets.

“This important decision strengthens the capabilities of our air force,” Inspector of the German Air Force, Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz said in a statement. “By replacing the outdated and maintenance-intensive Tranche 1 aircraft, we are increasing the operational readiness of the Eurofighter fleet and thus our reliability within the [NATO] alliance.”

The EF-2000 order is the first increment of what is planned to be 138 new combat aircraft for the Luftwaffe, including 55 more EF-2000s, 30 Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets to replace the Tornado IDS strike aircraft, and 15 Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft to replace the Tornado ECR.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Grollo and DST Group agree to collaborate on...

March 10, 2017

BAE Systems prepares for Anzac midlife upgrade, as...

March 9, 2017

DCNS marks unveiling of Future Submarine facility in...

December 20, 2016

UPDATE: New RAN AOR completes builder’s sea trials

August 11, 2020

CHC awarded RAAF SAR contract extension

April 26, 2018

Lockheed Martin to export Australian radar technology to...

October 26, 2016

Germany to buy Super Hornets for NATO nuclear...

April 22, 2020

Boeing teams with STS Aviation Services for UK...

May 22, 2020

USN Adm Harry Harris to fill vacant US...

February 12, 2018

Accenture opens Defence Innovation Hub in Canberra

August 11, 2018