Germany to acquire the P-8A Poseidon

Concept art of a German Navy P-8A. (BOEING)

Germany looks set to acquire the Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime ISR aircraft after €1.4bn (A$2.2bn) in funding was approved by the German government.

The approval has been rushed through because an offer from the US for five P-8As was reportedly due to expire at the end of June. Unless new orders are received, P-8A production is due to wind down in 2023/24, so Germany and other nations considering the aircraft need to get in soon.

The German Navy currently operates four former Dutch Lockheed P-3C Orions which are rapidly nearing the end of their service lives, and the P-8A acquisition is seen as an interim buy pending the development of a new Franco-German maritime patrol aircraft in late 2030s.

Other European P-8A operators include the UK and Norway, the aircraft is also operated by Australia, India, South Korea, and the US, and New Zealand has four P-8As on order.