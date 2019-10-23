Home Business Government awards $2.3 million to local businesses to boost defence industry capability
BusinessIndustry NarrativesIndustry NewsProject newsSustainment News

Government awards $2.3 million to local businesses to boost defence industry capability

by Max Blenkin
written by Max Blenkin

The government  has awarded $2.3 million in grants to local companies to boost their defence industry capability.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa price said the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants encouraged greater participation by Australia’s small businesses in the government’s ambitious defence industry agenda.

“We want to maximise small business involvement in delivering our $200 billion build-up of defence capability, because this approach helps create new jobs right across Australia,” she said.

The Minister highlighted the grant of  $401,190 to Sydney company Armor Australia to enable the purchase of specialist tooling to enable enhancements to the design and manufacture of lightweight combat helmets.

She said that would provide a unique export opportunity for the business  and enable the expansion of the company’s infrastructure and staffing.

Armor Australia produces a range of armour systems for military and commercial vehicles, aircraft, ships and for personal wear.

Adelaide-based AEM Consolidated will receive $440,000 to purchase of a vacuum pressure impregnation unit and an automatic coil winding machine to improve how the company is repairing and overhauling motors for ships and submarines.

The company specialises in repair of civil and military  electric motors and generators.

Adlingtons Australia, also based in Adelaide, will receive $798,852 to purchase automated pipe bending and welding equipment to enhance the manufacture of specialised piping and tubing.

Adelaide-based engineering company Century will receive $658,112  for instillation of a multi-functional programming and beam drilling quality cell which will support manufacture of new frigates and submarines.

Applications for Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grants can be made at any time, submitted through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability website.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

First RAAF PC-21 completes maiden flight

July 22, 2016

ASC appoints Stuart Whiley as CEO and MD

February 19, 2018

USAF to transfer EC-130H Compass Call II EW...

September 20, 2018

Northrop Grumman pushes IAMD credentials as AIR 6500...

January 16, 2019

INTO A RHYTHM – The MRH-90 Taipan’s long...

January 10, 2018

Saab unveils GlobalEye AEW&C for UAE

February 26, 2018

Maritime innovators recognised at PACIFIC 2015

October 7, 2015

Adelaide set to host Centre for Defence Industry...

March 8, 2016

Super Hornet and Growler sustainment contract signed

August 11, 2016

Air Affairs and Discovery Air Defence start support...

November 16, 2017