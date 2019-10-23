Government awards $2.3 million to local businesses to boost defence industry capability

The government has awarded $2.3 million in grants to local companies to boost their defence industry capability.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa price said the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants encouraged greater participation by Australia’s small businesses in the government’s ambitious defence industry agenda.

“We want to maximise small business involvement in delivering our $200 billion build-up of defence capability, because this approach helps create new jobs right across Australia,” she said.

The Minister highlighted the grant of $401,190 to Sydney company Armor Australia to enable the purchase of specialist tooling to enable enhancements to the design and manufacture of lightweight combat helmets.

She said that would provide a unique export opportunity for the business and enable the expansion of the company’s infrastructure and staffing.

Armor Australia produces a range of armour systems for military and commercial vehicles, aircraft, ships and for personal wear.

Adelaide-based AEM Consolidated will receive $440,000 to purchase of a vacuum pressure impregnation unit and an automatic coil winding machine to improve how the company is repairing and overhauling motors for ships and submarines.

The company specialises in repair of civil and military electric motors and generators.

Adlingtons Australia, also based in Adelaide, will receive $798,852 to purchase automated pipe bending and welding equipment to enhance the manufacture of specialised piping and tubing.

Adelaide-based engineering company Century will receive $658,112 for instillation of a multi-functional programming and beam drilling quality cell which will support manufacture of new frigates and submarines.

Applications for Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grants can be made at any time, submitted through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability website.