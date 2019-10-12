PACIFIC 2019 – Govt awards Sypaq $3.5m to develop hybrid UAS

A Sypaq T15 UAS. (SYPAQ)

The Federal Government has awarded Melbourne firm Sypaq Systems a $3.5 million contract to develop an unmanned aerial system (UAS) with potential future applications for the Royal Australian Navy.



Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price announced the Defence Innovation Hub contract with Sypaq Systems at the Pacific 2019 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney on October 9.

Under this contract, Sypaq – founded in 1992 – will develop a small UAS with a hybrid power delivery system and the capacity to operate effectively in harsh environmental conditions such as at sea.

Minister Price congratulated Sypaq on their innovative solution and said the technology would enhance situational awareness for maritime operations.



“If successful, this UAS would be capable of operating from ships at sea and performing a range of surveillance and reconnaissance operations,” she said. “Sypaq Systems, an engineering and systems integration company, is an example of an Australian business that is exploring leading technology to help the Australian Defence Force meet its current and future challenges.



“Through the Defence Innovation Hub, we are investing approximately $640 million in Australian industry to develop innovative technology with a Defence application.

In March Sypaq was awarded a $1 million contract to develop a small UAS capable of delivering supplies to soldiers in the field.