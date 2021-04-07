Govt to establish Centre of Expertise for Electronic Warfare

The Commonwealth Government has announced a plan to establish a Centre of Expertise for Electronic Warfare in Adelaide in conjunction with Flinders University and DEWC T&E.

Valued at $5 million over five years, the centre has been established under a Professional Electronic Warfare Training, Education and Research (PEWTER) memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the centre, with Defence Scientist Professor Sam Drake appointed as the inaugural Flinders University Academic Chair of Electromagnetic Systems and Security.

“The Morrison Government, Flinders University and DEWC T&E recognise the urgent need for increased quantity and quality of personnel with the skills and background to meet our national strategic needs in Electronic Warfare,” Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said in a March 26 statement.

“Professor Drake and his team will work in partnership with Defence scientists to establish Electronic Warfare-focused education and research programs,” she added. “They will also facilitate professional Electronic Warfare training and research to stimulate and sustain workforce development.”

“The 2020 Defence Strategic Update outlines increased investment in electronic warfare capabilities across all domains. These advanced capabilities will provide the ADF with a strategic and tactical advantage to keep pace with the evolving operating environment.”

DEWC T&E is a veteran-owned company that delivers electronic warfare training through the School of Information Operations.