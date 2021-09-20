Home ADF news Hanwha offers K9 Thunder for UK
Hanwha offers K9 Thunder for UK

by ADBR
(HANWHA)

Hanwha Defense has teamed with a number of companies to offer the K9A2 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH) for the UK’s Mobile Fires Platform Programme.

Formally launched at the DSEI conference in London, Hanwha Defense has joined with Leonardo UK, Pearson Engineering, Horstman Defence Systems, and Soucy Defense to form ‘Team Thunder’.

“Team Thunder will be a key pillar of Hanwha Defense’s bid for the Mobile Fires Platform programme, and the formation of Team Thunder demonstrates a firm commitment to bringing the maximum benefit to the UK industry through a robust partnership with local suppliers,” Vice President of Hanwha Defense’s Overseas Business Division, Mr Oh Kyehwan said in a statement. “We believe the combination of UK industrial expertise and South Korean technology will generate an incredible level of synergy.”

Hanwha appears to be offering a deep local industry content model to the UK like those for India and Poland, and the K9 Huntsman proposal for Australia’s LAND 8116 Protected Mobile Fires (PMF) requirement.

