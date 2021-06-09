Home ADF news Hanwha targets UK mobile fires requirement with K9
Hanwha targets UK mobile fires requirement with K9

by Andrew McLaughlin
(HANWHA)

Hanwha has announced it is in discussions with UK suppliers with a view to pitching its K9 self-propelled howitzer for the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform requirement.

In an effort to maximise British content on the K9 and K10 ammunition resupply vehicle, the company is seeking to replicate its impending success in Australia for the LAND 98116 Phase 1 protected mobility fires requirement, as well as the K9’s selection by South Korea, Norway, Finland, and India.

To this end, the company says it has already met with Lockheed Martin UK, Pearson Engineering, Horstman Defence Systems, and Soucy Defense, along with other potential UK-based defence industry partners.

“Building on the developing relationship between the UK and South Korea we are delighted to invite the UK to join the K9 global family,” vice president of Hanwha Defense International, Oh Kyea-hwan said in a release. “By working together with nations around the world Hanwha is able to offer a cost effective and modular approach. Ultimately this makes us all more resilient and allows us to integrate more easily when it matters most.”

