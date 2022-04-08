HENSOLDT Aust completes first Australian ASR-NG Radar Course

(L-R) HENSOLDT Australia ASR-NG Training Manager, Andrew Shegog; Program Director Doug Cross; and Deputy Training Manager, Prue Bowley. (HENSOLDT AUSTRALIA)

HENSOLDT Australia has announced that its training team has achieved a key milestone on the Project AIR 5431 Phase 2 Air Traffic Management and Control System Facilities program, with the completion of the first ASR-NG radar course at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley on 6 April.

The course was developed in Australia and is designed to provide Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar specialists with the knowledge and skills to maintain the nine ASR-NG fixed defence air traffic control surveillance radars being delivered to the RAAF. The first seven graduates were presented with their course completion certificates.

“HENSOLDT takes great pride in playing a major role in the delivery to Defence of this exceptional air traffic control capability, and the training of Defence personnel to support the asset in service,” HENSOLDT’s Program Director, Doug Cross said in an 8 April release.

With the ASR-NG air traffic control surveillance radars being rolled out across RAAF bases by HESNOLDT Sensors, HENSOLDT Australia is currently sub-contracted to deliver nine initial five-week ASR-NG radar courses, and then two courses each year for the first five years to ensure the radar specialists have the necessary training, competency, and authorisation to support the radars.