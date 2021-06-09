Home ADF news HENSOLDT Aust overhauls RAN LHD IFF systems
HENSOLDT Aust overhauls RAN LHD IFF systems

by Andrew McLaughlin
by Andrew McLaughlin
The IFF antenna and pedestal on HMAS Canberra. (HENSOLDT AUST)

HENSOLDT Australia has announced the completion of an overhaul of the first of four combat Interrogator Friend or Foe (IFF) system pedestals for the RAN’s Canberra class LHDs.

The overhaul is an extension of HENSOLDT’s existing arrangement to overhaul the RAN and RAAF’s IFF equipment, and saw the 2.4 metre high, 350 kilogram pedestal dismantled, corrosion addressed, and then repainted, reassembled, and mounted on a test stand for electrical, mechanical, and rotational testing of the antenna.

“When HENSOLDT Australia was contracted to update the interrogator on the HMAS Canberra, routine testing identified problems with the pedestals and antennas,” HENSOLDT Australia Managing Director, Jon Wachman said in a May 21 release. “Investigations uncovered that the equipment was failing and impacting operational performance.

“After assessing with the Navy the overseas repair options and timeframe, and as experts in sensor solutions, we agreed to expand our Australian capability to support the complete antenna system on board the LHD, backed by a local supply chain and expertise.”

The pedestal was subsequently re-installed on HMAS Canberra which returned to sea in late May following a major maintenance period.

HMAS Canberra departs the Captain Cook dry-dock in Sydney in late February after an extended maintenance period. (ADF)
