Home ADF news HMAS Brisbane returns home from US weapons system trials
ADF newsAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesProject newsRegional NewsSEA

HMAS Brisbane returns home from US weapons system trials

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
HMAS Brisbane sails into Sydney on December 17. (DEFENCE)

The RAN’s second of three Hobart class DDGs, HMAS Brisbane returned home to Garden Island in Sydney from a five month cruise to the US west coast on December 17.

The return completes a successful deployment to the US where Brisbane successfully demonstrated its Aegis combat system, other weapons systems, and its cooperative engagement capability (CEC) during comprehensive workups with the US Navy. The tests are crucial milestones in order for the vessel to be declared available for operational deployments.

Sister ship HMAS Hobart recently  returned from its first operational deployment  following the completion of its weapons system trials in 2018. The third AWD vessel, NUSHIP Sydney recently completed builders trials and is expected to follow suit in late 2020 after it is handed over the RAN in early 2020 and commissioned in May.

Brisbane’s deployment has both enhanced interoperability with the United States and demonstrated the capabilities of the Hobart class,” Commanding Officer, CMDR Josh Wilson said in a statement. “Australia is now better equipped to integrate into joint exercises and operations as a result of this deployment.

“The deployment marked the culmination of 12-months’ hard work for the crew,” he added. “It feels fantastic to have achieved our objective, and returned home to our friends and family in time for Christmas.”

Brisbane is the 10th RAN vessel to return to Garden Island from deployments to Southeast Asia, North Asia, and the US in recent weeks.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

New Zealand selects C-130J-30

June 11, 2019

First South Korean F-35A rolled out

April 4, 2018

BAE appoints new MD for ASC Shipbuilding

April 23, 2019

USAF shortlists OA-X contenders

February 12, 2018

GDLS pitches Ajax IFV for LAND 400 Phase...

September 6, 2018

Airbus to develop satellite bus for DARPA

January 21, 2019

BOEING AWARDED US NAVY MQ-25 CONTRACT

August 31, 2018

PARIS – Leonardo unveils Falco Xplorer UAS

June 19, 2019

Lockheed Martin Australia appoints Joe North as Chief...

August 30, 2019

Defence considers ethical questions about peace and war

August 30, 2019