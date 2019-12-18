HMAS Brisbane returns home from US weapons system trials

HMAS Brisbane sails into Sydney on December 17. (DEFENCE)

The RAN’s second of three Hobart class DDGs, HMAS Brisbane returned home to Garden Island in Sydney from a five month cruise to the US west coast on December 17.

The return completes a successful deployment to the US where Brisbane successfully demonstrated its Aegis combat system, other weapons systems, and its cooperative engagement capability (CEC) during comprehensive workups with the US Navy. The tests are crucial milestones in order for the vessel to be declared available for operational deployments.

Sister ship HMAS Hobart recently returned from its first operational deployment following the completion of its weapons system trials in 2018. The third AWD vessel, NUSHIP Sydney recently completed builders trials and is expected to follow suit in late 2020 after it is handed over the RAN in early 2020 and commissioned in May.

“Brisbane’s deployment has both enhanced interoperability with the United States and demonstrated the capabilities of the Hobart class,” Commanding Officer, CMDR Josh Wilson said in a statement. “Australia is now better equipped to integrate into joint exercises and operations as a result of this deployment.

“The deployment marked the culmination of 12-months’ hard work for the crew,” he added. “It feels fantastic to have achieved our objective, and returned home to our friends and family in time for Christmas.”

Brisbane is the 10th RAN vessel to return to Garden Island from deployments to Southeast Asia, North Asia, and the US in recent weeks.