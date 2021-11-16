HMAS Stalwart commissioned into RAN

(ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy commissioned HMAS Stalwart – the second of two Supply class auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) vessels – into service on November 13.

To be based at Fleet Base West near Fremantle, HMAS Stalwart is the sister ship to the Sydney-based HMAS Supply which was commissioned in April 2021, and she will replace HMAS Sirius which is due to be decommissioned in December.

“The new replenishment ships will strengthen operational support to Navy combat units at sea and increase the ADF’s ability to support operations in the region,” Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a release. “The AORs are equipped with a combat management system that improves information-sharing with other ADF and Allied assets, allowing them to integrate more fully in a Task Group in support of missions.”

Navantia’s Global President, Ricardo Domínguez, said the commissioning of HMAS Stalwart III by the Royal Australian Navy is a proud moment for Navantia’s global workforce.

“I commend the Royal Australian Navy on the commissioning of HMAS Stalwart,” he said in a company release. “This achievement signifies a successful team effort, spanning global boundaries and throughout a challenging landscape and the impacts of COVID-19.

“The commissioning of HMAS Stalwart today, also marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Navantia, Navantia Australia, the Australian Government, and the Royal Australian Navy. In just 15 years, Navantia has delivered four classes of naval ships, representing over 110,000 tonnes or 60 per cent of maritime capability for Navy.”

HMAS Sirius briefly visited Sydney for the last time on November 15 en route back to Fleet Base West from a deployment to the Indo-Pacific, and was escorted on a lap of Sydney Harbour by HMAS Supply.