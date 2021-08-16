HMAS Supply conducts first ship replenishment

HMAS Supply conducts her first replenishment at sea with HMAS ANZAC. (ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy’s new auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) vessel, HMAS Supply (II) has successfully conducted its first replenishment at sea (RAS) of another ship.

Conducted in the east coast training area of the NSW south coast, Supply successfully rendezvoused with the frigate HMAS ANZAC. The replenishment was the last of a series of sea trials for the new vessel which was commissioned into service in April after arriving in Australia in 2020, and included the transfer of fuel, solid cargo, and potable water to the ANZAC.

“We have pretty much finished the majority of all our sea trials now,” Supply’s commanding officer, CAPT Ben Hissink told ADBR for an article in our upcoming July-August issue. “The last set of trials is probably the most important, and that is our replenishment at sea trials.

“It is going exceptionally well,” CAPT Hissink added. “The ship is performing really well at sea. It is very reliable. We were in about sea state 6, so about five-metre seas, and handling very nicely.”

In a Defence release, Commander of the Australian Fleet, RADM Mark Hammond congratulated the ship’s company on achieving this milestone. “HMAS Supply is the first of its class, and the crew have been working hard to progress it through the operational test and evaluation period.

“By completing her first replenishment at sea with HMAS ANZAC, Supply is one step closer to achieving Initial Operating Capability (IOC) later this year,” RADM Hammond added. “Once this is declared by the Chief of Navy, Supply will be available for operational tasking, and ready to assume duties – sustaining a joint force for enduring periods at sea.”

HMAS Supply’s sister ship, NUSHIP Stalwart arrived in Australia in June and is currently undergoing its final fitout at Henderson in WA, and is due to be commissioned by the end of 2021.