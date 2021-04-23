HMAS Supply II commissioned into service

(ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy has commissioned HMAS Supply II into service in a ceremony at its home base of Garden Island in Sydney.

Built by Navantia in Spain before sea trials and final fit out in Australia, the new vessel is based on Spain’s Cantabria class auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) design, and replaces the former east coast AOR, HMAS Success which was decommissioned in 2019.

HMAS Supply’s sister ship, NUSHIP Stalwart is currently undergoing initial sea trials in Spain, and is scheduled to arrive in Australia for its final fit out by the end of 2021, and be commissioned in 2022. Stalwart will be based in Western Australia, and will replace HMAS Sirius in service.