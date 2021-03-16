Home ADF news HMAS Sydney heads to US for weapon system trials
ADF newsAIRCYBER & EWHeadlinesProject newsRegional NewsSEA

HMAS Sydney heads to US for weapon system trials

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
HMAS Sydney V departs Sydney past moored sister ship HMAS Brisbane on March 11. (ADF)

The RAN’s HMAS Sydney V departed Sydney on March 11 for a three-month deployment to the US to conduct weapon systems trials.

The vessel is the third and final Hobart class air warfare destroyer (DDG) to undergo the trials in conjunction with the US Navy, after HMA Ships Hobart and Brisbane completed their trials in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Its Aegis combat system, AN/SPY-1D radar and other sensors, and cooperative engagement capability (CEC) will be put through their paces.

The vessel will also test its torpedos, decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, air defence missiles, deck gun, and its MH-60R helicopter against various high fidelity systems and targets to validate their effectiveness.

The trials will be conducted on ranges off California and Hawai’i, and will culminate in a live-firing shootdown of various airborne targets by the vessel’s SM-2 and ESSM surface-to-air missiles.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

FEATURE: Train Hard, Fight Easy

January 5, 2020

Oakey receives CH-47F Chinook maintenance training system

December 12, 2016

Indo-Pacific regional news wrap

July 23, 2020

Martin-Baker opens Australian field office

September 18, 2017

Future sub SPA terms agreed, class named

December 13, 2018

Airbus targets special ops helos

March 4, 2019

RAAF F/A-18A delivered to Australian War Memorial

November 6, 2020

Saab and LaserDYNE to partner on LAND 400...

March 1, 2018

Sonartech ATLAS delivers Digital Voice Recording System for...

June 6, 2018

UPDATE: RAN Aegis systems receive upgrade

July 7, 2020