Honnery to retire as CEO of AMDA Foundation

Ian Honnery will retire as CEO in March. (AMDA FOUNDATION)

The organisers of Australia’s three largest defence trade shows – Avalon, Indo-Pacific, and Land Forces – have announced the CEO of the AMDA Foundation, Ian Honnery, will retire at the end of March.

Honnery has led AMDA and its previous iterations for nearly 50 years, going back to the air shows he helped organise at Sydney’s former Schofields Aerodrome in the mid-1970s.

“At the age of 75 it is time for me to hand over to a new generation of leadership, who will build on and advance the organisation’s achievements and success,” he said in a release.

He will be succeeded by the current CEO of Avalon Airport, Justin Giddings. “The AMDA Foundation board believes Justin Giddings has the experience, vision and drive to pick up where Ian Honnery leaves off and to ensure the continued success of AMDA Foundation for the future,” AMDA Foundation Board Chair, VADM Chris Ritchie (Ret) said.

“The selection of Justin Giddings means AMDA will continue to be led by a Chief Executive who is an accomplished and constructive business leader, committed to AMDA’s altruistic mission and familiar with the complexities and challenges of the Australian International Airshow as AMDA’s signature event,” he added.

Giddings said he was, “looking forward to leading the AMDA organisation and building on its achievements under the stewardship of Ian Honnery. I have always strongly supported AMDA Foundation’s mission of stimulating Australian industry promotion and engagement through industry focused events and in fostering public awareness of industry and of opportunities in careers and skills.”

“I have been fortunate to have worked alongside Ian for many years and have enormous admiration and respect for what he has achieved,” he added. “He leads a wonderful organisation and I am humbled to continue his service to the industry.”

The next major AMDA industry events will be the Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition from 10-12 May 2022 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC), the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre in Brisbane from 4-6 October 2022, and the Australian International Airshow at Avalon near Melbourne from 28 February to 5 March 2023.