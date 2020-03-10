Home AIR ICBM intercept test planned for SM-3 Block IIA
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesProject newsRegional News

ICBM intercept test planned for SM-3 Block IIA

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(US NAVY)

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), US Navy and Raytheon are planning to conduct the first ICBM intercept test with an SM-3 Block IIA missile later this year.

According to a report in Naval News, the ballistic missile defense test – codenamed FTM-44 – is scheduled to be conducted in mid-2020 over the Pacific Missile Range. The ICBM will be a representative ICBM T2 (Type 2) built by Northrop Grumman, and the SM-3 will be launched from a US Navy Aegis Arleigh Burke class destroyer or Ticonderoga class cruiser.

The SM-3 Block IIA is a joint development program between the US’s Raytheon and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and is planned to intercept short and medium-range targets with ranges between 300km and 5,500km with a kinetic hit-to-kill warhead.

Naval News says the ICBM-T2 is a dummy missile based on a refurbished Trident-C4 SLBM with two Pegasus stages used to simulate ICBM warheads, and has been used before to conduct several previous ground-based mid-course defence (GMD) tests.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Next round of JSF MRO&U workshare awarded

February 25, 2019

Boeing expects to reach production rate of 18...

October 7, 2015

Japan orders third E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

June 12, 2018

Queensland named ahead of Victoria for Rheinmetall’s proposed...

July 17, 2017

BAE Systems to operate F-35 regional warehouse at...

August 20, 2017

Boeing back in the fold for Canada fighter...

March 1, 2018

US Marines begin departure from Australia

October 16, 2017

Govt announces acquisition of six Northrop Grumman MQ-4C...

June 26, 2018

TROPHY demonstrated on Bradley IFV

October 10, 2018

KC-30 tanker to be modified for government transport...

October 14, 2016