India and Japan conclude naval exercise

by Mike Yeo
JS Kaga and INS Tarkash conduct manoeuvres during JIMEX. (INDIAN MOD)

The maritime forces of India and Japan have concluded a joint exercise in the North Arabian Sea.

The three-day Japan-India maritime exercise took place between September 26-28 and involved the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s helicopter carrier-destroyer JS Kaga and destroyer JS Ikazuchi operating alongside the Indian Navy frigate INS Tarkash and fleet oiler INS Deepak.

The exercise – the fourth iteration of JIMEX – saw the participants carry out tactical manoeuvres and a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

JIMEX is expected be followed up in November by Exercise Malabar, which will see ships from the two countries joined by the U.S. Navy. Australia has taken part in earlier iterations of the exercise, although it has not done so in recent years and it has been reported India has not yet invited Australia to any upcoming iterations.

