Indonesia approved to buy MV-22 Osprey

by Andrew McLaughlin
A Japan Self Defense Force MV-22 flies in formation with a USMC example. (US NAVY)

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced State Department approval for the sale of eight Bell/Boeing MV-22 Osprey Block C tilt-rotor aircraft to the Government of Indonesia.

The surprise announcement on July 6 does not necessarily mean a sale is certain to proceed, but clears any potential US policy roadblocks.

The notification says the estimated US$2bn (A$2.85bn) cost would include the eight aircraft, eight spare Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engines, 12 spare AN/AAQ-27 forward looking infrared (FLIR) turrets, missile warning and approach sensors, countermeasures dispensers, and other communications systems and navigation sensors.

The sale would also include JMPS mission planning software, technical publications, spares, aircraft ferry services, training services systems and equipment, and US government support services.

The Indonesian military (TNI) currently operates a diverse range of tactical transport aircraft, comprising 22 C-130 Hercules of various models including nine former RAAF C-130Hs, five ITPN CN-235s, nine Airbus C-295s, and nine C-212s. Helicopters in TNI service include 15 Airbus H225Ms, nine NAS 332s and 10 NAS 330 (locally built Puma and Super Puma variants), three AW101s, and a single AW139.

The Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) also operates eight Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters.

Concept art of an Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) MV-22. (BELL)
