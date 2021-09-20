Indonesia orders C-130J Hercules

TNI-AU chief Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo at the C-130J production facility. Note the Indonesian flag on the production note. (LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Indonesia has reportedly ordered five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules in a direct commercial sale with the company.

While the order has not been officially confirmed, the reports came after the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) chief Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo visited the C-130J production line in the US state of Georgia, and photographs of him signing an airframe in production with an Indonesian flag on the nose were posted on social media.

DefenseNews reported on September 10 that the contract for the aircraft was signed in late 2019.

The TNI-AU operates a mixed fleet of C-130s, including about three C-130Bs, eight former-RAAF C-130Hs, and an L-100.