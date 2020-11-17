Innovaero unveils new Maritime UAS concept

(L-R) Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price, Innovaero Managing Director Mike von Bertouch, and local member Ben Morton at the opening of the new facility (INNOVAERO)

Perth-based aeronautical engineering firm, Innovaero Technologies has celebrated the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Kardinya, with the unveiling of a new 100 per cent Australian-designed and developed maritime unmanned aerial system (MUAS).

Opened by Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price and Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister and Cabinet and local member, Ben Morton, the purpose-built facility will enable Innovaero to develop and manufacture the low-observable Fox MUAS design.

The Fox MUAS has been developed with the Navy’s SEA 129 Phase 5 Block I requirement for a ship-borne unmanned ISR platform in mind, and will be officially launched at next year’s Avalon Airshow. The Navy released an Invitation to Respond (ITR) to the SEA 129 Phase 5 Block I requirement in August.

“In addition to our ongoing export sales to the United States, the Innovaero Technologies group of companies has proudly delivered a range of innovative sovereign capabilities for Australia’s Special Operation Command (SOCOM) on both the West and East Coasts of Australia,” Managing Director of Innovaero, Mike von Bertouch, said in a statement. “We are proud to now offer the ADF both sovereign innovative design and industrial manufacturing capability in our new premises.”

Innovaero was established in 2010, and has built up a reputation for innovative aeronautical design, certification, manufacturing, systems integration, and support services since that time. The company has multiple CASA approvals and has been recognised by Aerospace Australia and Engineers Australia.