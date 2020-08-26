iXblue INS selected for Arafura class OPVs

Concept art of an Arafura class OPV. (LUERSSEN)

Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and gyro-compasses manufactured by French company iXblue have been selected to equip the RAN’s Project SEA 1180 Arafura class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV).

The company says its INS will provide the 12 new vessels with highly-accurate and reliable navigation capabilities in all environments, including within GNSS-denied operational areas.

“We would like to thank the Royal Australian Navy and our Defence industry partners for their trust in our navigation systems as Australia embarks on the largest fleet modernization in decades,” iXblue commercial director, David Cunningham said in a statement. “To be chosen as the supplier of INS and gyrocompass for the first of Australia’s continuous shipbuilding programs is a great recognition of our technology and of our ongoing support to the Royal Australian Navy.

“It’s also a great opportunity to invest in our Australian workforce and local partners and suppliers. We’re looking forward to our ongoing collaboration in Australia”.

iXblue says its INS equips more than 650 surface ships and underwater platforms in 40 navies and coast guards worldwide, and that it has supported the RAN for 15 years with specialist geospatial services, and a recent hydrographic survey project under the Project SEA 2400 Hydrographic Industry Partnership Programme (HIPP).