KAI sale of FA-50 to Argentina halted by UK

Indo-Pacific news

(KAI)

The potential sale of the South Korean KAI FA-50 light combat aircraft to Argentina has effectively been shot down by the United Kingdom, after the UK denied the export of parts made in the UK.

Janes has reported that an official from the South Korean company told Argentina’s ambassador to Korea about the ban in a letter. It added that the FA-50 includes six major components sourced from the UK, which fought a brief war with Argentina in 1982 over the Falkland Islands. The UK had previously said it will look at export licences for components in arms sales to Argentina on a case-by-case basis.

Argentina selected the FA-50 for its next combat aircraft in mid-2019, with plans to acquire 10 of the jets. The FA-50 is a derivative of KAI’s T-50 trainer, with the type also being operated by the Philippines, Indonesia, Iraq, and South Korea.