Home AIR KAI signs MoU for FA-50 with Canadian training company
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsRegional News

KAI signs MoU for FA-50 with Canadian training company

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo
(RoKAF)

South Korean aircraft manufacturer KAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canadian company International Test Pilots School (ITPS) to promote the FA-50 light attack jet for tactical and adversary training.

The company plans to promote the FA-50 to military clients of its International Tactical Training Center, a private school that trains fighter pilots of behalf foreign militaries, although it has not disclosed the number of FA-50s it will be acquiring.

The company has conducted Lead-In Fighter training for Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai pilots on its fleet of Aero Vodochody L-39 trainers.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

RFT for Offshore Patrol Vessels released to shortlisted...

November 30, 2016

Team Reaper re-brands as Team SkyGuardian Australia

July 24, 2020

AMC’s AUV on show at PACIFIC 2017

October 3, 2017

Defence seeking UAS signature reduction concepts

June 19, 2018

David Brown Santasalo joins BAE SEA5000 team

January 22, 2018

Japan considers BMD options

September 11, 2020

MINDEF announces Defence Innovation Hub priorities

September 5, 2018

Sonartech ATLAS delivers Digital Voice Recording System for...

June 6, 2018

VIDEO – NUSHIP Sydney sea trials

November 22, 2019

Poland selects Northrop Grumman Integrated Air & Missile...

April 4, 2018