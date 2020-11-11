KAI signs MoU for FA-50 with Canadian training company

(RoKAF)

South Korean aircraft manufacturer KAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canadian company International Test Pilots School (ITPS) to promote the FA-50 light attack jet for tactical and adversary training.

The company plans to promote the FA-50 to military clients of its International Tactical Training Center, a private school that trains fighter pilots of behalf foreign militaries, although it has not disclosed the number of FA-50s it will be acquiring.

The company has conducted Lead-In Fighter training for Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai pilots on its fleet of Aero Vodochody L-39 trainers.