KONGSBERG MCT-30 turret selected for USMC ACV program

A US Army LAV with an MCT-30. (KONGSBERG)

BAE Systems has selected the KONGSBERG MCT-30 remote turret for the US Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) program.

As part of the selection, KONGSBERG will deliver up to 150 MCT-30s over multiple phases of the program for integration with the ACV, and these will be fitted with a US Navy-common Mk44 gun in a lighter configuration than MCT-30s fitted to US Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon (ICV-D) Stryker vehicles.

“The system provides highly accurate firepower for wheeled or tracked combat vehicles. It is remotely controlled and operated from a protected position inside the vehicle compartment for optimized crew safety,” a KONGSBERG Defense & Space release reads.

The first test article turrets are due to be delivered to BAE Systems in early 2021, and production will commence in 2023.