Home Allies News KONGSBERG MCT-30 turret selected for USMC ACV program
Allies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject news

KONGSBERG MCT-30 turret selected for USMC ACV program

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review
A US Army LAV with an MCT-30. (KONGSBERG)

BAE Systems has selected the KONGSBERG MCT-30 remote turret for the US Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) program.

As part of the selection, KONGSBERG will deliver up to 150 MCT-30s over multiple phases of the program for integration with the ACV, and these will be fitted with a US Navy-common Mk44 gun in a lighter configuration than MCT-30s fitted to US Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon (ICV-D) Stryker vehicles.

“The system provides highly accurate firepower for wheeled or tracked combat vehicles. It is remotely controlled and operated from a protected position inside the vehicle compartment for optimized crew safety,” a KONGSBERG Defense & Space release reads.

The first test article turrets are due to be delivered to BAE Systems in early 2021, and production will commence in 2023.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

CEA expands facilities with an eye to Future...

February 5, 2016

Civmec targets Forgacs’ shipbuilding assets

November 17, 2015

SkyTech signs LOI for up to six KC-390s

February 8, 2018

BAE Systems and Sea Box sign prototype ammunition...

February 1, 2017

Lockheed Martin launches new bursary for STEM study

February 14, 2020

Seventh USMC training rotation headed to Darwin

March 23, 2018

Feature: OPCON EVOLUTION

April 8, 2020

RAAF P-8A Poseidon training facility opened

August 18, 2018

Queensland named ahead of Victoria for Rheinmetall’s proposed...

July 17, 2017

Lürssen chosen for OPVs as new shipbuilding line-up...

November 24, 2017