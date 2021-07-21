L3Harris Australia appoints Alan Clements as new VP

(ADF)

L3Harris Technologies has appointed retired RAAF Air Vice Marshal Alan Clements to the position of Corporate Vice president for L3Harris Australia, replacing Alan Titheridge who is retiring.

The company says Clements will serve as Country Executive for the wider region, and will oversee L3Harris’ Australian Advisory Board.

“As the leading defense technology provider, we remain confident in our ability to accelerate and grow Australia’s defense and aerospace ecosystem, while expanding export opportunities for the country through L3Harris’ global supply chain,” Vice President, L3Harris International Charles R. Davis said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Alan as we expand our global focus as a company.”

Clements retired from the RAAF in 2020 after a 35 year career as an HS.748 and F/A-18 pilot, during which he served as Commanding Officer 77SQN, Officer Commanding 78WG, Commandant of the Australian Defence Force Academy and, most recently, as Head of Australia Defence Staff in Washington DC.