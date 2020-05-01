LAND 400 Phase 3 Roadshow goes virtual

The Rheinmetall Lynx. (RHEINMETALL)

Following the national lock-down and social-distancing rules implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth has moved to take its Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Australian Industry Capability (AIC) ‘roadshow’ online.

Designed to seek out and qualify Australian companies and their capabilities to join the short-listed primes – Rheinmetall and Hanwha – for the project, the roadshow had been travelling to major centres to interview potential AIC partner companies. But from April 27, the roadshow has moved to an online format for companies in Darwin, Perth, Launceston, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Canberra.

“It is important that we continue the momentum of the roadshow, especially in the COVID-19 environment,” Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said in a statement. “The virtual roadshow will provide companies with a similar experience using digital methods to what was provided face to face. It is critical we continue to move forward with major acquisition projects like LAND 400 Phase 3, as these projects will help to fuel our post-COVID economic recovery.”

LAND 400 Phase 3 will see the replacement of the Australian Army’s ageing fleet of M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers with a new generation of infantry fighting vehicles. Hanwha is offering its Redback vehicle, while Rheinmetall has proposed its KF41 Lynx.

Registered companies should monitor the LAND 400 web site for further updates at www.defence.gov.au/CASG/EquippingDefence/Land%20400.asp.