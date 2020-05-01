Home ADF news LAND 400 Phase 3 Roadshow goes virtual
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject news

LAND 400 Phase 3 Roadshow goes virtual

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The Rheinmetall Lynx. (RHEINMETALL)

Following the national lock-down and social-distancing rules implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth has moved to take its Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Australian Industry Capability (AIC) ‘roadshow’ online.

Designed to seek out and qualify Australian companies and their capabilities to join the short-listed primes – Rheinmetall and Hanwha – for the project, the roadshow had been travelling to major centres to interview potential AIC partner companies. But from April 27, the roadshow has moved to an online format for companies in Darwin, Perth, Launceston, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Canberra.

“It is important that we continue the momentum of the roadshow, especially in the COVID-19 environment,” Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said in a statement. “The virtual roadshow will provide companies with a similar experience using digital methods to what was provided face to face. It is critical we continue to move forward with major acquisition projects like LAND 400 Phase 3, as these projects will help to fuel our post-COVID economic recovery.”

LAND 400 Phase 3 will see the replacement of the Australian Army’s ageing fleet of M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers with a new generation of infantry fighting vehicles. Hanwha is offering its Redback vehicle, while Rheinmetall has proposed its KF41 Lynx.

Registered companies should monitor the LAND 400 web site for further updates at www.defence.gov.au/CASG/EquippingDefence/Land%20400.asp.

An artist’s concept of the Redback. (Hanwha)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

COMBAT CLOUD – Next Generation C2

May 1, 2018

New look Integrated Investment Program replaces the DCP

February 26, 2016

Lockheed Martin & Cobham team on NGJ Low-Band

April 12, 2018

Australian companies sign contracts under Type 26 program

November 1, 2017

Boxer CRV vehicles touch down in Melbourne

November 7, 2016

Rheinmetall confirms LAND 400 bid

May 15, 2015

US Navy awards additional NGJ development contracts

June 3, 2019

Airbus & Schiebel test manned-unmanned helicopter teaming

May 2, 2018

Labor calls for Future Submarines to be built...

March 25, 2015

RAAF, BAE Systems mark 100,000 Hawk flying hours

May 20, 2016