LAND FORCES 2020 postponed to mid-2021, AVALON to late-2021

UPDATED with Avalon postponement.

AMDA Foundation Limited has announced that LAND FORCES 2020 has been postponed to take place from June 1-3, 2021, and that the 2021 Australian International Airshow at Avalon has been postponed to November 2021.

The biennial trade shows organised by AMDA are Australia’s biggest land, aerospace, and naval domain shows. LAND FORCES was originally scheduled to take place from September 1-3, 2020 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, while Avalon was scheduled for 23-28 February, 2021. But with COVID-19 pandemic travel and social distancing restrictions unlikely to be fully lifted anytime soon, the decision was taken to defer the shows.

“We believe this deferral will provide greater certainty for all involved with LAND FORCES,” AMDA Foundation CEO, Ian Honnery said in a May 12 statement. “Crucially, it will allow our exhibitors, participants and stakeholders to focus on managing through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing that a deferred LAND FORCES will have greater probability of proceeding and, therefore, of serving as a powerful promotional and industry engagement forum on the way to business recovery.”

In an additional statement issued the following day, Honnery added, “After extensive consultation and review, it has become clear that the impacts of COVID-19, including lengthy logistical lead times and uncertainty about availability of international travel, would pose unacceptable risks to AVALON 2021, should it continue with its original February dates. As a result, AVALON 2021, originally scheduled for 23-28 February, will be deferred to later in 2021, with timings in November being considered. Precise dates will be announced shortly.”

The decision to defer both shows means AMDA is in for a busy second half of the year next year, with the PACIFIC International Maritime Conference and Exposition in Sydney scheduled for August 18-20.