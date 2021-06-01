Home ADF news LAND FORCES 2021 – Austal announces bid for LAND 8710 Ph1 amphibious vessels requirement
The LCM-8 and LARC-V will be replaced through Project LAND 8170 Phase 1CE1 and CE2 respectively. (ADF)

Austral Australia has announced its intention to bid for the Project LAND 8710 Phase 1 CE1 and CE2 requirements to replace Lighter Amphibious Resupply Cargo 5 ton vehicle (LARC-V), and Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM-8) amphibious vessels respectively in Australian Army service.

The bid will see the development of new Australian-designed amphibious vehicles (AV) independent landing craft (ILC) for the $800 million requirement which was announced in February 2021 by the Commonwealth.

“Austal is Australia’s proven defence prime contractor that has designed, constructed and sustained multiple naval shipbuilding programs for Australia, and export markets around the world, for more than 20 years,” Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said in a June 1 release.

“Drawing upon this local strength in defence capability, including Australia’s largest team of naval architects, Austal is confident of offering an exceptional new littoral manoeuvre capability for the Australian Army that may be relied upon throughout its working life,” he added.

