LAND FORCES 2021 – Babcock Australasia shortlisted for LAND 125 Phase 4

(ADF)

Babcock Australasia has announced it has been down-selected for the next stage of the Australian Army’s Project LAND 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System (ISS) requirement.

The company says it is offering a solution that draws on sovereign industry capability and an extensive network of Australian suppliers. The ISS will include Robotic and Autonomous Platforms integrating a wide range of inter-connected technologies including un-crewed ground and aerial systems and self-learning machines.

The company says the down-selection reflects the company’s longstanding expertise in technology integration, asset management, and strategic procurement.

“In partnership with Defence, Babcock brings extensive, proven expertise in technology integration and asset management to the LAND125 Phase 4 project, delivering an ISS to equip Australian soldiers now and into the future,” Babcock Australasia’s Managing Director – Defence, Andy Davis said in a June 2 release.

“Babcock has approached LAND125 Phase 4 in an innovative way that is beneficial for Defence, looking at ‘best of breed’ products and enabling Australian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to integrate their world-leading product into the ISS for an optimal cost,” Davis added. “Babcock puts the needs of the customer first by integrating end-user focused and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agnostic solutions, partnering with local suppliers to deliver sovereign industry capability.”

To enable the integration of specialist products by different providers, Babcock has introduced a digital development environment as part of its solution.

By designing and configuring the solution in virtual reality, Babcock says its approach will ensure development cost savings across the complete ISS design and integration, and that a commitment to remaining supplier-agnostic is central to Babcock’s unique methodology as a Defence Prime.

“Platforms and products are chosen in accordance with rigorous evaluation processes that always put the customer and final user needs first,” Davis said. “The result is a robust approach that delivers sovereign capability through local facilities and supply chains that are integrated, reliable and secure. Babcock invites suppliers to work with us in partnership with Defence, as we bring a new way of working to LAND125 Phase 4.”