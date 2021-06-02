LAND FORCES 2021 – Bell touts Bell 429 capabilities

The Bell 429 fulfilled the RAN’s RMI2 requirement until 2017. All three former RMI2 machines are now in service with the New Zealand Police. (ADF)

Bell has touted the performance, capability, and reliability of its 429 GlobalRanger helicopter which is currently under consideration for the Australian Army’s LAND 2097 Phase 4 light special forces support helicopter requirement.

Currently being assessed and due for a gate 2 announcement in the 4th quarter of 2021, LAND 2097 Phase 4 has three primes competing two helicopter types – Jet Aviation (formerly Hawker Pacific) with the B429, Babcock Australasia also with the B429, and Airbus Group Australia Pacific with the H145M.

Bell says its 429 is currently the most innovative, reliable, and best of class helicopter for defence, public safety, emergency services, and para-public organisations. The company describes it as the most capable, low-risk, and robust aircraft to meet the needs of para-public agencies.

“The Bell 429 is such a versatile and reliable aircraft that is unrivalled in its high safety levels, role flexibility and performance that makes it the ideal aircraft in para-public roles,” Bell Director of Business Development – Australia, Dan McQuestin said in a June 2 release.

There are currently more than 400 Bell 429s in service around the world, and the aircraft is regarded as one of the most successful light twin helicopters in the aviation market since its certification in 2009.

“The open architecture system and global support in place gives the Bell 429 GlobalRanger the capacity to perform consistently and adapt rapidly to new technologies and evolving requirements,” McQuestin said. “Bell is strongly committed to the development of the Australian aviation industry providing long-term economic growth and secure jobs for Australians.”

In 2020, the New South Wales Police Force announced the purchase of three Bell 429 helicopters as part of its modernisation project that delivers enhanced capabilities to aerial policing services across New South Wales.

“The Bell 429 is known for its exceptional speed, performance, range and low life-cycle costs,” said Dan McQuestin. “It really is the platform of choice for law enforcement organisations, search and rescue, ambulance, and other parapublic agencies worldwide.”