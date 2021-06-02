LAND FORCES 2021 – Downer and JLB-Yaran sign MoU to develop indigenous talent

(L-R seated) Team Downer General Manager Chris Lovejoy, Defence Industry Minister Mellissa price, and JLB-Yaran Managing Director Brendan Dumbrell at the MoU signing at LAND FORCES 2021 on June 1. (DOWNER)

Downer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with indigenous owned and run defence company, JLB-Yaran to support its creation of indigenous jobs in defence industry.

Team Downer General Manager Chris Lovejoy said the MoU with JLB-Yaran represented a mutual commitment to supporting the development of the next generation of indigenous defence industry talent.

“Some of the ways that we plan to do this is through the development of an Indigenous graduate program, and by assisting with veteran transitions from the services to industry,” Lovejoy said in a June 1 release.

The new agreement was signed in the presence of Defence Industry Minister, Melissa Price at LAND FORCES 2021 in Brisbane. The two companies have a shared ambition to support the development of a new generation of Indigenous employment and people with the skills and qualifications to benefit from growth in the defence and other related industries.

JLB-Yaran Managing Director Brendan Dumbrell said their pioneering program built true sovereign capability in Defence Industry through engagement and employment of First Nations people and delivering sustainable, long-term Indigenous careers.

“JLB-Yaran originally developed the IDEP (Indigenous Development and Employment Program) to address the lack of Indigenous participation in Defence industry but it offers so much more,” Dumbrell said. “The IDEP is a way for larger companies to engage Indigenous businesses and create meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities for First Nations people in the broader Defence sector.”

JLB-Yaran is an indigenous and veteran-owned and supply nation-certified company specialising in engineering, logistics, and management services to the defence industry. The company used the engagement opportunity with Team Downer and the Minister of Defence Industry to promote their Veteran Transition Program which aims to retain ADF veterans in Defence Industry jobs who have transitioned from serving within Army Navy or Air Force.