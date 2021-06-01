LAND FORCES 2021 – Elphinstone & Hanwha team for Redback IFV hull fabrication

(HANWHA)

Burnie, Tasmania-based Elphinstone Pty Ltd and Hanwha Defense Australia have signed a teaming agreement at LAND FORCES 2021 for the manufacture of vehicle hulls for the Redback under consideration for the Australian Army’s LAND 400 Phase 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) requirement.

Under the agreement, Elphinstone will initially perform hull structure fabrication and machining for the Redback vehicles, with the teaming agreement also including opportunities to participate in other Hanwha Defense programs in Australia and overseas, as well as opportunities outside the Defence sector.

“I am delighted that Hanwha has entered a teaming agreement with such a highly credentialed and reputable Australian manufacturing company,” Managing Director of Hanwha Defense Australia, Richard Cho said in a release.

“There are significant cultural similarities between the two entities, particularly when it comes to on-time delivery of top-quality equipment,” he added. “Hanwha will help expand Australia’s defence industry base through our involvement with Elphinstone, and we will also introduce them to other parts of the broader Hanwha Group which may also benefit from Elphinstone’s proven manufacturing capabilities.”

Executive Director of the Elphinstone Group, Kelly Elphinstone added, “Australia’s growing Defence Industry sector represents an opportunity to further diversify and strengthen our manufacturing business. Our significant heavy vehicle design and manufacturing expertise lends itself perfectly to these Commonwealth Land programs and we are excited to have secured this opportunity with Hanwha.

“Elphinstone have been exporting heavy vehicles to remote locations across the globe for over 40 years, which also positions us well to work with Hanwha through this teaming agreement to expand well beyond Australia and the Defence sector alone,” she added. We look forward to growing our relationship with Hanwha and are optimistic about the opportunities this Agreement will provide for our people, our local supply chain and the Tasmanian economy.”

Elphinstone says the production of the steel structures for the Redback will require significant investment in new specialist plant and equipment, and it says it hopes a grant application completed under the Federal Government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative will be successful to assist with the outlay.