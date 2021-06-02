LAND FORCES 2021 – Hanwha engages ANCA Engineering for Redback suspension

(ANDREW MCLAUGHLIN)

Hanwha Defense Australia has announced it will partner with Melbourne-based ANCA Engineering Solutions for the manufacture of an advanced suspension system for the Redback vehicle it is pitching for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) requirement.

The company says, if selected, ANCA Engineering Solutions will manufacture and support the Redback’s suspension system following a transfer of technology from Hanwha’s Korean based collaborator, Mottrol. It says the innovative in-arm system does not use torsion bars, allowing more space for blast mitigation systems as well as providing a smoother ride.

“We are very pleased to have a tremendous Australian company like ANCA Engineering Solutions involved with Team Redback,” Managing Director of Hanwha Defense Australia, Richard Cho said in a June 2 release.

“The ANCA Engineering Solutions and Mottrol partnership is a great example of what Hanwha is seeking to achieve in the Australian market,” he added. “It’s our AIC strategy in action; joining Australian and Korean companies together to facilitate technology transfer, to grow and pursue new opportunities together, to create jobs and to enhance self-reliance in both nations.”

CEO of the NCA Group, Dr Christopher Hegarty added, “ANCA is extremely happy to be working with Hanwha in Australia as part of Team Redback. “We have a long and very successful history of being a world leader in manufacturing CNC machines, including many years of exporting to South Korea, and now through our agreement with Mottrol we will be supplying directly into one of the world’s best armoured vehicle programs, using our own machines, from right here in Melbourne.”